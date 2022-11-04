QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.96.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,817,146. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $117.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

