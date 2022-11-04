QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Lowered to $145.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $164.96.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,817,146. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.15 and a 200-day moving average of $132.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 321.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.6% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in QUALCOMM by 19.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in QUALCOMM by 17.0% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 6,087 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.