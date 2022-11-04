Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Qualys to $135.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.54.

NASDAQ QLYS traded down $2.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.69. 13,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,052. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.50. Qualys has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $162.36.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualys will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CRO Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $388,567.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 24,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,071.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CRO Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $388,567.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 24,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,071.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $845,767.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,871,978.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,092 shares of company stock valued at $5,157,672. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,145,000 after acquiring an additional 56,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Qualys by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,502,000 after acquiring an additional 31,477 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Qualys by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,050,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Qualys by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 989,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,772,000 after acquiring an additional 37,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 796,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,404,000 after acquiring an additional 41,183 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

