Quant 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $70.39 Million (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. In the last week, Quant has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Quant token can currently be bought for $164.44 or 0.00779861 BTC on exchanges. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and approximately $70.39 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003255 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000366 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,712.41 or 0.31826079 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012430 BTC.
Quant Token Profile
Quant’s launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. The official website for Quant is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Quant
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.