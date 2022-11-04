Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $142.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $288,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,904.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,965 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $524,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 515.2% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 27,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 480.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 98,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 81,873 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

