Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.55. 49,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 134,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Several analysts recently commented on QUIS shares. Cormark lifted their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$185.94 million and a P/E ratio of -8.41.

In other Quisitive Technology Solutions news, Senior Officer David Scott Meriwether bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$30,005.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$90,016.20.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, a payment processing platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

