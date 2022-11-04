Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RDN. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Radian Group to $23.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Radian Group to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.08.
Shares of NYSE RDN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,514. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Radian Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.
