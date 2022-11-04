Radix One Day Volume Reaches $676,372.00 (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Radix has a market capitalization of $253.23 million and approximately $676,372.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can now be bought for about $0.0536 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Radix has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Radix was first traded on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,723,521,540 coins. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

