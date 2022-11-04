Rarible Price Up 45.3% Over Last 7 Days (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded 45.3% higher against the dollar. One Rarible token can currently be bought for $3.21 or 0.00015191 BTC on popular exchanges. Rarible has a total market cap of $44.60 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000366 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.08 or 0.31778897 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012412 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,877,417 tokens. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

