Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($19.66) target price on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rathbones Group from GBX 2,100 ($24.28) to GBX 1,950 ($22.55) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,161.25 ($24.99).

Rathbones Group Stock Down 1.5 %

LON:RAT opened at GBX 1,888 ($21.83) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 1,811.54. Rathbones Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,426.08 ($16.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,230 ($25.78). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,783.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,904.55.

About Rathbones Group

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

