Raymond James Boosts Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$75.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Imperial Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TD Securities raised Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$72.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$72.13.
Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$77.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.03 billion and a PE ratio of 9.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.25. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$40.96 and a 12 month high of C$78.00.
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
