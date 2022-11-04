Raymond James Boosts Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$75.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Imperial Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TD Securities raised Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$72.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$72.13.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$77.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.03 billion and a PE ratio of 9.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.25. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$40.96 and a 12 month high of C$78.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

