Raymond James Cuts GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $88.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GDDY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $72.65 on Friday. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $64.81 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $198,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,202 shares of company stock valued at $464,040 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at about $576,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in GoDaddy by 31.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

