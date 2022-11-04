Raymond James Lowers Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $110.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.67% from the company’s current price.

DDOG has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.44.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $75.00 on Friday. Datadog has a twelve month low of $74.38 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7,508.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $25,229,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,489 shares of company stock worth $4,134,184. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 12.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Datadog by 508.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 46,436 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Datadog by 28,466.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Datadog by 2.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Datadog by 18.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.