Raymond James Weighs in on Nutrien Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Nutrien in a research report issued on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.57. The consensus estimate for Nutrien’s current full-year earnings is $16.22 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s FY2022 earnings at $16.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.76 EPS.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 28.14%.

Nutrien Trading Down 14.1 %

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NTR. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

NYSE NTR opened at $71.31 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a one year low of $65.84 and a one year high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.90. The firm has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,564,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,557 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,056,000 after buying an additional 7,949,254 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,078,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,513,000 after buying an additional 395,796 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,686,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,251,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,026,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,985,000 after buying an additional 120,689 shares during the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

