Raymond James Weighs in on Slate Office REIT’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Slate Office REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Raymond James also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS.
Slate Office REIT Stock Performance
Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$49.32 million during the quarter.
Slate Office REIT Dividend Announcement
Featured Articles
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.