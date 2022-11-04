Raymond James Weighs in on Slate Office REIT’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Slate Office REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Raymond James also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$49.32 million during the quarter.

Slate Office REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

