Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ current full-year earnings is ($2.56) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RRGB. Benchmark downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of RRGB opened at $6.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.63). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.59% and a negative return on equity of 56.18%. The business had revenue of $294.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

(Get Rating)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.