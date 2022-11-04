RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.00 and last traded at C$4.00. 3,603 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 8,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on KUT. Pi Financial set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of RediShred Capital in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of RediShred Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.
RediShred Capital Trading Up 1.3 %
The firm has a market cap of C$73.88 million and a PE ratio of 18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.96.
About RediShred Capital
RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fourteen corporate shredding locations.
See Also
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.