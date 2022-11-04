RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.00 and last traded at C$4.00. 3,603 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 8,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.02.

Several research firms have commented on KUT. Pi Financial set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of RediShred Capital in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of RediShred Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

The firm has a market cap of C$73.88 million and a PE ratio of 18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.96.

RediShred Capital ( CVE:KUT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RediShred Capital Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fourteen corporate shredding locations.

