Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Increased to $770.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $756.00 to $770.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $738.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $696.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $649.33. The company has a market capitalization of $80.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $764.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total value of $9,313,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,343.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,993 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,529. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

