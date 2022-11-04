Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Insider Sells $182,000.00 in Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RLAY opened at $20.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.88. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $37.52.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.09). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 13,243.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

