Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC) Insider Brad Soller Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC – Get Rating) insider Brad Soller purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.00 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,985.00 ($29,211.04).

Reliance Worldwide Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.51.

Reliance Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $0.071 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Reliance Worldwide’s previous Final dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Reliance Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.15%.

About Reliance Worldwide

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers push-to-connect plumbing fittings for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; crimp fittings, expansion fittings, and accessories; coiled and straight length tubing; polybutylene pipe for domestic water and central heating systems; LLDPE tubing for fluid control applications; and rigid nylon and aluminum piping for air and pneumatic systems.

