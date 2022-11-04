Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC) Insider William Crosby Acquires 31,250 Shares of Stock

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC – Get Rating) insider William Crosby bought 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.18 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,375.00 ($64,529.22).

Reliance Worldwide Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Reliance Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $0.071 dividend. This is an increase from Reliance Worldwide’s previous Final dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Reliance Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

About Reliance Worldwide

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers push-to-connect plumbing fittings for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; crimp fittings, expansion fittings, and accessories; coiled and straight length tubing; polybutylene pipe for domestic water and central heating systems; LLDPE tubing for fluid control applications; and rigid nylon and aluminum piping for air and pneumatic systems.

