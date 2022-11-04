Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $795-805 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.96 million. Repligen also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.15-$3.20 EPS.

NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.36. 453,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,647. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.73 and a 200 day moving average of $186.67. Repligen has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $300.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Repligen will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $249.80.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $1,230,908.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $1,230,908.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 6,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.86, for a total value of $1,693,656.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,506 shares in the company, valued at $8,725,187.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,715 shares of company stock valued at $9,033,943 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,315,000 after acquiring an additional 65,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,533,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,758,000 after acquiring an additional 33,660 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,681,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,505,000 after acquiring an additional 15,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

