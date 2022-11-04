Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.15-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $795-805 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.96 million. Repligen also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.15-$3.20 EPS.

Repligen Price Performance

NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $174.36. The stock had a trading volume of 453,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,647. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.67. Repligen has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $300.23.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repligen will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

RGEN has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $249.80.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $5,933,321.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at $40,061,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total transaction of $176,056.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,401 shares in the company, valued at $17,356,015.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total transaction of $5,933,321.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at $40,061,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,715 shares of company stock worth $9,033,943. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Repligen by 58.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Repligen by 15.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Repligen by 16.1% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Repligen by 61.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Repligen

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.