Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

RSG has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Republic Services to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $155.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $131.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 29.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,265 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Republic Services by 46.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,384,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,542,000 after acquiring an additional 436,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,793,803,000 after buying an additional 427,719 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after buying an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Republic Services by 44.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,290,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,939,000 after purchasing an additional 399,301 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

