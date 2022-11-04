Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Rockwell Automation, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Rockwell Automation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.50 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation’s current full-year earnings is $10.91 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.06 EPS.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,251. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.09. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 176.3% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 83.5% during the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 71.0% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 48.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 105.3% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.