Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK):

10/31/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $118.00 to $96.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $69.00.

10/28/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $94.00 to $83.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.

10/18/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/14/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $125.00.

10/13/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $111.00 to $90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

10/11/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $107.00 to $94.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $118.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,618,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $199.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.23.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

