Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.09-$1.11 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Shares of ROIC stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,081. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROIC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,719,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 22,459 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

