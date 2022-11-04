Reviewing Compass (NYSE:COMP) and Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX)

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) and Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Blackboxstocks and Compass, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Blackboxstocks alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Compass 0 3 6 0 2.67

Blackboxstocks currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,011.11%. Compass has a consensus target price of $8.59, suggesting a potential upside of 281.67%. Given Blackboxstocks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than Compass.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackboxstocks -84.77% -117.42% -66.74% Compass -8.32% -63.84% -30.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Blackboxstocks and Compass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3.1% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Compass shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Compass shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blackboxstocks and Compass’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackboxstocks $6.11 million 1.17 -$2.62 million ($0.43) -1.26 Compass $6.42 billion 0.15 -$494.10 million ($1.37) -1.64

Blackboxstocks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass. Compass is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackboxstocks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Blackboxstocks beats Compass on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackboxstocks

(Get Rating)

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Compass

(Get Rating)

Compass, Inc. provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anywhere as well as designs consumer-grade interfaces, an automated workflows for agent-client interactions. The company was formerly known as Urban Compass, Inc. and changed its name to Compass, Inc. in January 2021.Compass, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackboxstocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackboxstocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.