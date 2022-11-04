Reviewing Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) and Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX)

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) and Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Neogen and Virax Biolabs Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neogen 6.86% 7.60% 6.81% Virax Biolabs Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Neogen and Virax Biolabs Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neogen $527.16 million 2.80 $48.31 million $0.34 40.26 Virax Biolabs Group $120,000.00 157.34 -$1.71 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Neogen has higher revenue and earnings than Virax Biolabs Group.

97.9% of Neogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Neogen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Neogen and Virax Biolabs Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neogen 0 1 0 0 2.00 Virax Biolabs Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Neogen presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.26%. Given Neogen’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Neogen is more favorable than Virax Biolabs Group.

Summary

Neogen beats Virax Biolabs Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells. This segment offers its products primarily to food and feed producers and processors; grain producers and processors; producers of cookies, crackers, candy, ice cream, and other processed foods; meat and poultry processors, seafood processors, fruit and vegetable producers, and dairies; laboratories; and producers of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and veterinary vaccines. The Animal Safety segment provides veterinary instruments, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, topicals, parasiticides, diagnostic products, rodenticides, cleaners, disinfectants, insecticides, and genomics testing services for the animal safety market. This segment offers various products for researchers to detect biologically active substances. Its drug detection immunoassay test kits are used for the detection of abused and therapeutic drugs in farm and racing animals; detection of drug residues in meat and meat products; and human forensic toxicology drug screening applications. In addition, this segment's products are used to maintain sanitary conditions and limit the potential hazards of bacteria, fungi, and viruses. Neogen Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.

About Virax Biolabs Group

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits, and med-tech and PPE products for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name; and med-tech and PPE products, such as employee protection equipment products under the ViraxCare brand name, as well as infrared thermometers, pulse oximeters, masks, gloves, and other PPE products. It also distributes nebulizing machines and smart wearable devices that alert employees to help them follow social distance guidelines. In addition, the company operates an online platform that sells ViraxClear and ViraxCare products. It serves clinics, pharmacies, laboratories, hospitals, and other groups, as well as corporations, employees, individual consumers, hospital systems, and public and private institutions. The company operates in Europe, South America, the Asia Pacific, Sub-Saharan Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Virax Biolabs (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Virax Biolabs Group Limited in September 2021. Virax Biolabs Group Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

