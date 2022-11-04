Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Revolve Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.41.

Shares of RVLV traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.47. The company had a trading volume of 18,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,035. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.39. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $290.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 26.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,139 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 4,787.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,774,000 after acquiring an additional 974,380 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 91.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,436,000 after acquiring an additional 811,381 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 150.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,297,000 after acquiring an additional 771,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth approximately $14,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

