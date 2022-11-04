ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Major Shareholder Acquires $11,210.00 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2022

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLKGet Rating) major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 11,800 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $11,210.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,605,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,375,653.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Fund Lp Lind II also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 1st, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 15,000 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $14,550.00.
  • On Monday, October 17th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 21,844 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $18,348.96.
  • On Thursday, October 13th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 17,394 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $13,741.26.
  • On Monday, October 10th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 49,478 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $41,066.74.
  • On Friday, October 7th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 122,952 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $105,738.72.
  • On Monday, October 3rd, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 652 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $593.32.
  • On Friday, September 30th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 1,835 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $1,541.40.
  • On Monday, September 26th, Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 25,252 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $20,959.16.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RWLK opened at $0.98 on Friday. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 17.60% and a negative net margin of 270.83%. The business had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ReWalk Robotics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,038,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 112,875 shares in the last quarter. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RWLK. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About ReWalk Robotics

(Get Rating)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.