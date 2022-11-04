ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Major Shareholder Acquires $11,210.00 in Stock

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 11,800 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $11,210.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,605,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,375,653.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Fund Lp Lind II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 15,000 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $14,550.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 21,844 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $18,348.96.

On Thursday, October 13th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 17,394 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $13,741.26.

On Monday, October 10th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 49,478 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $41,066.74.

On Friday, October 7th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 122,952 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $105,738.72.

On Monday, October 3rd, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 652 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $593.32.

On Friday, September 30th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 1,835 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $1,541.40.

On Monday, September 26th, Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 25,252 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $20,959.16.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RWLK opened at $0.98 on Friday. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 17.60% and a negative net margin of 270.83%. The business had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ReWalk Robotics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,038,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 112,875 shares in the last quarter. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RWLK. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

