Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,950 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 57.1% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.78.

Insider Activity at Nucor

Nucor Stock Performance

In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,450 shares of company stock worth $1,449,350 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $128.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.29%.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.