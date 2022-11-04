Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,950 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 57.1% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.78.
Shares of NUE stock opened at $128.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.48.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.29%.
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
