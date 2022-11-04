Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Insulet by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 3,362.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Insulet to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.73.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $255.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 510.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.69. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.00 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.63.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

