Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,709,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,235,622,000 after buying an additional 2,748,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,970,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,374,000 after purchasing an additional 601,690 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,942,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820,228 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.46 and a 200 day moving average of $63.68. The firm has a market cap of $99.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.42.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

