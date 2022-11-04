Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $66.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.86.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

