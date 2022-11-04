Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,524 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parsons by 15.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,128,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,084,000 after buying an additional 412,992 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Parsons by 45.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,827,000 after buying an additional 216,326 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Parsons during the first quarter worth about $20,520,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in Parsons during the second quarter worth about $17,585,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Parsons by 8.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 22,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $47.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Parsons Co. has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average of $40.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Parsons from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Parsons from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Parsons from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Parsons from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parsons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Parsons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.