Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.4 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.81 and its 200 day moving average is $82.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

