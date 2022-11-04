Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.7 %

SHW stock opened at $217.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.98. The stock has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

