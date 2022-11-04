Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 60,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 276,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,731,000 after buying an additional 85,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $209.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.67 and its 200 day moving average is $231.46. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.