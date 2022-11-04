Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,961 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.9% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $758,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,963,783 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $250,854,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.7% in the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 11,495 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 6,976 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.96.

Insider Activity

QUALCOMM Trading Down 7.7 %

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $103.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.53.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

