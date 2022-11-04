Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.6% during the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 133,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,133,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 45,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,185,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 187,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,039,000 after buying an additional 16,152 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $256.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.77 and a 200-day moving average of $287.18. The company has a market cap of $161.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total transaction of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,291,212.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at $935,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total transaction of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,291,212.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,430 shares of company stock worth $8,693,394. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.