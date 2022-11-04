Ribbon Finance (RBN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $116.49 Million

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $116.49 million and approximately $582,813.00 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ribbon Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,654.52 or 0.32005262 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012500 BTC.

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ribbon Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ribbon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ribbon Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ribbon Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.