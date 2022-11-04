Robert D. Kobbeman Sells 2,270 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $18,682.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,239 shares in the company, valued at $248,866.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

Shares of CFFN opened at $7.80 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.44.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

Separately, StockNews.com cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

