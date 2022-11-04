Robert W. Baird Cuts Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $138.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.38.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $110.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.29. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $108.04 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

