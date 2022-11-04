Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD stock opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.65 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 221.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,549.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,411,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,413,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,526.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,549.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,413,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,915 shares of company stock worth $1,171,276 over the last three months. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $185,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 177.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 464,545 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 32.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.