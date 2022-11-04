Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Rockwell Automation updated its FY23 guidance to $10.20-11.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $10.20-$11.00 EPS.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $2.32 on Friday, reaching $245.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,251. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.09. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.82.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.