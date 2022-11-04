Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Raised to $269.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $269.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation to $256.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price objective on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Rockwell Automation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Argus increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $240.82.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.6 %

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $244.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,251. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.38 and a 200-day moving average of $227.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 176.3% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 83.5% during the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 71.0% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 48.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 105.3% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

