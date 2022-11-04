Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Downgraded to Neutral at Cannonball Research

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cannonball Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.72.

Roku Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. Roku has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $308.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Roku by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth about $2,188,000. ACT Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Roku by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Oakmont Corp lifted its position in Roku by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 535,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

