Royal Bank of Canada Boosts FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $135.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FMC. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.09.

FMC stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.54. FMC has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $140.99.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

