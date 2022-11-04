Royal Bank of Canada Increases Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Price Target to $350.00

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $319.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 0.86. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $180.05 and a 12-month high of $325.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $391,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,941 shares in the company, valued at $82,133,463.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total transaction of $231,990.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $391,185.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,941 shares in the company, valued at $82,133,463.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,726 shares of company stock worth $2,430,352 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 186.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 183.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

